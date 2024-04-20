Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT NewsUAE News

OWWA to repatriate remains of 3 Filipinos who died from UAE flooding

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report5 hours ago

Courtesy: Dubai Media Office/X

The Overseas Workers Welfare Administration or OWWA is processing the repatriation of the remains of the three Filipinos who died during the severe flooding in Dubai.

In a GMA News report, the victims were identified as Danny Casipong, Jennie Gamboa, and Marjorie Saquing.

Casipong died after falling into a sinkhole. Gamboa and Saquing, on the other hand, were trapped in a shuttle service and suffocated when it emitted smoke.

“Immediately, nakipagusap na tayo sa kanilang pamilya. Personal pinuntahan ito ng ating regional officers. In fact, kagabi kausap ko yung kapatid ni Danny sa Lucena and all of the family members of the OFWs natin na sumakabilang buhay,” said OWWA administrator Arnell Ignacio.

Ignacio said they are working double time to bring home the remains of the three.

“Ito inaayos na natin ano, hindi naman ito magtatagal. Hindi lang natin masabi specifically yung date. As soon as we get clearance and other requirements, immediately maililipad natin yan,” he added.

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

