O! Millionaire Episode 101: Biggest grand prize of AED100 million announced, could you be the next lucky winner?

In a historic 101st episode, O! Millionaire sets the stage for the Middle East’s biggest grand prize yet — a staggering AED100 million, offering participants the chance for a complete 360-degree change in their lives.

Every Thursday at 8PM (GST), actor-environmentalist Maradona Rebello hosts the eagerly awaited live draw, where the winning numbers are announced.

THE SEVEN WINNING NUMBERS FOR EPISODE 101

The #OMillionaire Green Initiative Draw offers participants an exciting chance to win thrilling prizes every week. With each purchase of the Green Certificate, not only do you get a shot at winning, but you also play a crucial role in the development of Oasis Park – a pioneering and sustainable sanctuary set to nurture millions of trees.

In the most recent draw held on April 18, 2024, the winning numbers were revealed: 1, 5, 15, 25, 29, 32, and 44, along with the Winning Green Certificate ID: WNKD BPGB. If you hold a Green Certificate matching any of these numbers, you could be eligible to claim the extraordinary AED100 million grand prize.

But that’s not all—if you choose to Double and Secure the grand prize, you can win twice as much as AED100 million. Moreover, the O! Millionaire grand prize will stay at AED100 million rolling over each week until a lucky winner claims it all.

This generous reward awaits those lucky individuals whose Green Certificates match the drawn numbers. Don’t let this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity pass you by—check your Green Certificates to see if you’re the fortunate winner of this esteemed prize in the #OMillionaire Green Draw.

O! MILLIONAIRE’S HISTORIC 101ST EPISODE

After its milestone episode on April 11, 2024, O! Millionaire continues its historic reign as the world’s First Green Draw, now boasting the biggest prize money in the Middle East.

Each week, O! Millionaire is adding AED500,000 to its grand prize, and for its biggest celebration yet, a AED100 million prize money has been announced to be up for grabs.

To celebrate this special milestone, O! Millionaire offered numerous free plays on Thursday by displaying a QR code on the screen that participants could scan. They could register their contact information and instantly receive a free play credit from O! Millionaire. The QR code was only valid for 10 seconds during the live draw.

Truly, more and more exciting prizes are revealed each week, giving O! Millionaire participants a shot at turning their lives around.

