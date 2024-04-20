Hypermarkets have enough stocks, and price stability is our priority — Lulu Group

The leading supermarket and hypermarket chain Lulu Group has confirmed that all their stores are functioning normally and there is no shortage of stocks, especially food products.

Speaking to the media, V. Nandakumar, Director of Marketing & Communications of Lulu Group, said: “We have taken additional measures such as extra vehicles and deployed more staff to ensure that all our stores have enough stocks and shoppers can access them conveniently.”

“We have also taken steps to ensure that there is no price increase in the current situation, and we are working very closely with all our suppliers and vendors to overcome challenges, if any. The situation is well under control, and there is absolutely no need for any stress or panic.”

“As part of our CSR initiatives, we have been supporting the people and communities affected by these harsh weather conditions by supplying them with groceries and other essentials across the Emirates,” added Nandakumar.

In its continuous efforts to ensure sufficient help for the community, Lulu Group has recently conducted an outreach program to residents affected by the heavy rainfall in the country.

In their official video, Lulu Group worked with various government agencies, community organizations, and residents to prepare packed food to give out to those in need.

“Our kitchens and team members have been working non-stop to prepare, serve, and deliver amazing food and other essentials to our community, wherever they are,” Lulu Group said in a statement.

“We sincerely thank various government agencies, community organizations, and residents of UAE for joining hands to face challenges and come out as winners in the quickest possible time,” it added.