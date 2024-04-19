Taylor Swift drops surprise double album “The Tortured Poets Department”

Taylor Swift released her 11th studio album, “The Tortured Poets Department” in a late-night surprise for fans. Featuring 16 tracks exploring themes of love and poetry, with a bonus track titled “The Manuscript,” Swift announced the album’s release following her Grammy win for Best Pop Vocal Album.

The standard tracklist for the album is as follows:

1. Fortnight (featuring Post Malone)

2. The Tortured Poets Department

3. My Boy Only Breaks His Favorite Toys

4. Down Bad

5. So Long, London

6. But Daddy I Love Him

7. Fresh Out the Slammer

8. Florida!!! (featuring Florence + The Machine)

9. Guilty as Sin?

10. Who’s Afraid of Little Old Me?

11. I Can Fix Him (No Really I Can)

12. Loml

13. I Can Do It with a Broken Heart

14. The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived

15. The Alchemy

16. Clara Bow

Two hours later, Swift revealed the album’s double status, containing 15 additional songs. In her second social media post, Swift shared, “It’s a 2am surprise: The Tortured Poets Department is a secret DOUBLE album. ✌️ I’d written so much tortured poetry in the past 2 years and wanted to share it all with you, so here’s the second installment of TTPD: The Anthology. 15 extra songs. And now the story isn’t mine anymore… it’s all yours. 🤍”

A list of all 15 of the extra ‘Anthology’ songs

“The Black Dog” “imgonnagetyouback” “The Albatross” “Chloe or Sam or Sophia or Marcus” “How Did It End?” “So High School” “I Hate It Here” “thanK you aiMee” “I Look in People’s Windows” “The Prophecy” “Cassandra” “Peter” “The Bolter” “Robin” “The Manuscript”

Swifties around the world marked the midnight release of “The Tortured Poets Department” with enthusiastic listening parties and themed gatherings. You’ll be able to stream The Tortured Poets Department on your streaming service of choice.