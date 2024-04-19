Latest NewsEntertainmentNewsPH NewsTFT NewsUAE News

Taylor Swift drops surprise double album “The Tortured Poets Department”

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar Follow on Twitter 4 hours ago

Taylor Swift released her 11th studio album, “The Tortured Poets Department” in a late-night surprise for fans. Featuring 16 tracks exploring themes of love and poetry, with a bonus track titled “The Manuscript,” Swift announced the album’s release following her Grammy win for Best Pop Vocal Album.

The standard tracklist for the album is as follows:

1. Fortnight (featuring Post Malone)
2. The Tortured Poets Department
3. My Boy Only Breaks His Favorite Toys
4. Down Bad
5. So Long, London
6. But Daddy I Love Him
7. Fresh Out the Slammer
8. Florida!!! (featuring Florence + The Machine)
9. Guilty as Sin?
10. Who’s Afraid of Little Old Me?
11. I Can Fix Him (No Really I Can)
12. Loml
13. I Can Do It with a Broken Heart
14. The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived
15. The Alchemy
16. Clara Bow

Two hours later, Swift revealed the album’s double status, containing 15 additional songs. In her second social media post, Swift shared, “It’s a 2am surprise: The Tortured Poets Department is a secret DOUBLE album. ✌️ I’d written so much tortured poetry in the past 2 years and wanted to share it all with you, so here’s the second installment of TTPD: The Anthology. 15 extra songs. And now the story isn’t mine anymore… it’s all yours. 🤍”

A list of all 15 of the extra ‘Anthology’ songs

  1. “The Black Dog”
  2. “imgonnagetyouback”
  3. “The Albatross”
  4. “Chloe or Sam or Sophia or Marcus”
  5. “How Did It End?”
  6. “So High School”
  7. “I Hate It Here”
  8. “thanK you aiMee”
  9. “I Look in People’s Windows”
  10. “The Prophecy”
  11. “Cassandra”
  12. “Peter”
  13. “The Bolter”
  14. “Robin”
  15. “The Manuscript”

Swifties around the world marked the midnight release of “The Tortured Poets Department” with enthusiastic listening parties and themed gatherings. You’ll be able to stream The Tortured Poets Department on your streaming service of choice.

Justin Aguilar

Justin is an assistant editor at The Filipino Times. She was a TV News Reporter for ABS-CBN News where she covered news stories and reports for TV and radio programs such as ANC, TV Patrol World, Umagang Kay Ganda, Bandila, and DZMM Teleradyo. She enjoys capturing people’s hearts by highlighting the excellence of Filipinos in her stories and bringing the latest updates to both OFWs and global readers of The Filipino Times. Want to share your story? Reach Justin on Facebook: www.facebook.com/justinlico.aguilar or send your story at: [email protected]

