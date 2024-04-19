Stereotactic Radiosurgery and Stereotactic Radiation Therapy

Stereotactic radiation therapy/radiosurgery (SRT/SRS) stands as a leading-edge approach within external beam radiation therapy. Its hallmark lies in the precise delivery of potent doses of ionizing radiation to the target, typically accomplished over a minimal number of sessions, usually ranging from 1 to 5 fractions.

The evolution of technology has played a pivotal role in advancing the precision of radiotherapy. Improved visualization techniques, such as CT/MRI/PET scans, alongside the ability to accurately focus radiation beams on the target and ensure patient immobilization, have significantly reduced positioning errors. This enhancement not only spares healthy tissues and critical organs from over-irradiation but also allows for dose escalation, thereby intensifying treatment.

Radiobiological studies underscore the impact of dose intensity on tumor cell death. For instance, a single irradiation at 30 Gy can lead to the demise of 95% of tumor cells, while an increase to 80 Gy can result in the destruction of nearly the entire tumor mass.

Multi-modality imaging, including PET/CT scans, plays a vital role in treatment planning by precisely delineating tumor targets and assessing their metabolic activity, essential for gauging treatment efficacy.

The execution of SRT demands state-of-the-art equipment, notably an ultra-precise linear accelerator, and a proficiently trained team. Our armamentarium includes Elekta Versa HD, tailor-made for stereotactic protocols, complemented by Vision RT equipment for image-guided and surface-guided RT, ensuring meticulous dose delivery.

SRT finds extensive application in treating both intracranial and extracranial malignant tumors, offering commendable rates of local control. It serves as a viable alternative for localized lung cancer, balancing treatment efficacy with reduced toxicity, particularly beneficial for elderly patients or those with significant cardiovascular risks.

Pancreatic cancer management has undergone a paradigm shift with SRT, affording high rates of local control and minimal treatment delays. Similarly, liver tumors respond favorably to SRT, even in advanced stages, boasting commendable efficacy and safety profiles.

The role of SRT extends to kidney cancer, where technological advancements, including hypofractionation, have bolstered treatment efficacy while maintaining acceptable toxicity levels. Prostate cancer treatment has witnessed significant strides with SRT, offering comparable survival rates to standard radiation therapy with reduced treatment durations and milder side effects.

Even oligometastatic diseases, encompassing various metastatic sites and histological subtypes, exhibit promising responses to SRT, achieving notable rates of local control.

Our interdisciplinary team remains committed to adopting internationally endorsed treatment protocols and pioneering synergistic approaches, such as combining immunotherapy with SRT. We emphasize personalized care, urging patients to consult with our radiation oncologists to gain comprehensive insights into the benefits, risks, and nuances of SRT tailored to their unique clinical circumstances.