First lady Liza Araneta-Marcos defends husband over ‘under the saya’ claims 

First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos defended her husband and President Bongbong Marcos from claims that the latter is “under the saya” or scared of his wife.

In an interview with radio host Anthony Taberna, Liza said she would not have given up her job at a law firm if that was the case.

Liza also denied that she was the one controlling Marcos in decision making including appointments. Liza claimed that she was the least political person in their family.

“You’re talking about under the saya… I gave up my law firm. You know how painful that was for me?,” she said.

Liza said she has no other agenda as first lady as alleged by her critics.

“The original partner’s agreement was I’ll come back in six years. Kasi you have to divest. Inisip ko, I’ll be 70 in six years. Sabi ko, sa inyo na,” she said.

“Tapos sasabihin nila I’m smuggling, may deal kami dito. I gave up my law firm. If you’re going to do that, ‘di sana I kept na lang my law firm. Mas madali po,” Liza added.

Liza said she was even forced to create her own social media accounts. She also said she followed Marcos’ decision to send their sons to boarding schools abroad.

“Sabi niya ‘I don’t want them to be entitled. Para so they have to take the subway, they have to take the bus,'” she added.