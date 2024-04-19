Cirque Du Soleil’s CRYSTAL set to dazzle audiences in spectacular UAE debut

Get ready for an incredible show! Cirque du Soleil CRYSTAL is coming to Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Arena, dazzling you from April 26th to May 5th.

Remember, there are less than 10 days left until the big debut. This show, presented by Live Nation Middle East and SES Live, is unlike anything you’ve seen before – it combines ice skating with amazing acrobatics for a one-of-a-kind experience.

CRYSTAL follows the journey of a misunderstood young girl named Crystal as she discovers herself and her powers. You will certainly enjoy the show as it boasts 36 spotlights and 28 powerful projectors to create a visually mesmerizing experience. These technological innovations ensure that no two performances are exactly alike, with the action dynamically unfolding around the skaters and acrobats.

The show is full of stunning visual effects and incredible music, including songs by Sia’s “Chandelier”, U2’s “A Beautiful Day”, and Beyoncé’s “Halo”. Every performance is unique, with skaters and acrobats bringing the story to life in new and exciting ways.

You won’t want to miss highlights like the energetic Hockey act and the breathtaking Straps act. And the grand finale is sure to leave you feeling inspired.

Tickets are selling fast, so be sure to get yours soon! Visit https://www.cirquedusoleil.com/crystal for more information and to purchase tickets.

Ticket Categories and Prices:

• Royal: AED 1500

• VIP: AED 790

• Platinum: AED 590

• Diamond: AED 475

• Gold: AED 375

• Silver: AED 275

• Bronze: AED 175

For more information, check out @LiveNationME on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter