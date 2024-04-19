Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT NewsUAE News

China accuses Marcos government of breaking ‘new’ Ayungin Pact

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar Follow on Twitter 3 hours ago

A China Coast Guard ship (upper left) patrols near the Philippine Navy’s BRP Sierra Madre as the Philippine Coast Guard conducts aerial surveillance at Sabina and Ayungin Shoals in the West Philippine Sea on February 21, 2023. Photo courtesy: NIÑO JESUS ORBETA

China has accused the Marcos administration of breaching a previously agreed-upon pact regarding the situation at Ayungin (Second Thomas) Shoal in the West Philippine Sea.

According to a statement released by the Chinese Embassy in Manila on Thursday, April 18, China claims to have established an “internal understanding” and a “new model” aimed at deescalating tensions at Ayungin with the Philippines.

However, China alleges that the Marcos government abandoned this agreement just seven months later.

This statement follows a revelation made a week prior, wherein Beijing and former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte acknowledged having a “gentleman’s agreement” to maintain the “status quo” in the West Philippine Sea. This agreement entailed the Philippines refraining from repairing or reinforcing its military outpost at Ayungin, known as the BRP Sierra Madre, in accordance with China’s demands.

Describing the situation as “unilaterally abandoned,” the Chinese Embassy asserts that the agreement was not kept secret, as various departments and agencies from both nations were purportedly guided by it in ensuring peace and stability at Ren’ai Jiao (the Chinese name for Ayungin) until early February 2023.

Since the assumption of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in 2022, China claims to have consistently briefed his administration on the agreement, made representations on the Ayungin issue, and remained dedicated to resolving differences between the two countries through dialogue and consultation.

The statement further reveals efforts made by China to engage with the Philippines on this matter. Efforts included inviting Teodoro Locsin Jr., the Envoy of the President to China for Special Concerns of the Philippines, for discussions in Beijing last September.

These discussions reportedly led to an internal understanding between the two parties.

This accusation adds to the ongoing diplomatic tensions between the Philippines and China regarding Ayungin Shoal.

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar Follow on Twitter 3 hours ago
Photo of Justin Aguilar

Justin Aguilar

Justin is an assistant editor at The Filipino Times. She was a TV News Reporter for ABS-CBN News where she covered news stories and reports for TV and radio programs such as ANC, TV Patrol World, Umagang Kay Ganda, Bandila, and DZMM Teleradyo. She enjoys capturing people’s hearts by highlighting the excellence of Filipinos in her stories and bringing the latest updates to both OFWs and global readers of The Filipino Times. Want to share your story? Reach Justin on Facebook: www.facebook.com/justinlico.aguilar or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

Cirque main photo

Cirque Du Soleil’s CRYSTAL set to dazzle audiences in spectacular UAE debut

1 hour ago
TFT News RHIAN RAMOS

Actress Rhian Ramos shares Dubai airport ordeal amid heavy rains

3 hours ago
TFT News IMEE AND LIZA MARCOS

First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos talks about relationship with Imee Marcos 

4 hours ago
iStock 1073601658

UAE anticipates possible rainfall next week following historic storm

6 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button