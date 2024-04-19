China accuses Marcos government of breaking ‘new’ Ayungin Pact

China has accused the Marcos administration of breaching a previously agreed-upon pact regarding the situation at Ayungin (Second Thomas) Shoal in the West Philippine Sea.

According to a statement released by the Chinese Embassy in Manila on Thursday, April 18, China claims to have established an “internal understanding” and a “new model” aimed at deescalating tensions at Ayungin with the Philippines.

However, China alleges that the Marcos government abandoned this agreement just seven months later.

This statement follows a revelation made a week prior, wherein Beijing and former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte acknowledged having a “gentleman’s agreement” to maintain the “status quo” in the West Philippine Sea. This agreement entailed the Philippines refraining from repairing or reinforcing its military outpost at Ayungin, known as the BRP Sierra Madre, in accordance with China’s demands.

Describing the situation as “unilaterally abandoned,” the Chinese Embassy asserts that the agreement was not kept secret, as various departments and agencies from both nations were purportedly guided by it in ensuring peace and stability at Ren’ai Jiao (the Chinese name for Ayungin) until early February 2023.

Since the assumption of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in 2022, China claims to have consistently briefed his administration on the agreement, made representations on the Ayungin issue, and remained dedicated to resolving differences between the two countries through dialogue and consultation.

The statement further reveals efforts made by China to engage with the Philippines on this matter. Efforts included inviting Teodoro Locsin Jr., the Envoy of the President to China for Special Concerns of the Philippines, for discussions in Beijing last September.

These discussions reportedly led to an internal understanding between the two parties.

This accusation adds to the ongoing diplomatic tensions between the Philippines and China regarding Ayungin Shoal.