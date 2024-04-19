Cebu Pacific issues advisory to passengers: options available for those affected by heavy rainfall and flooding

Cebu Pacific (CEB) has issued an advisory to its passengers, offering flexible options to those affected by heavy rainfall and flooding in Dubai. Passengers scheduled to travel to or from Dubai until April 24, 2024, can opt to change their flight schedules amidst the ongoing disruptions caused by adverse weather conditions.

“CEB is offering flexible options, which include free rebooking and a travel fund, to passengers who wish to postpone their flights to and from Dubai scheduled until April 24, 2024. They may avail themselves of their preferred option online up to two (2) hours before their scheduled time of departure,” said Cebu Pacific in the advisory.

As of 1:00 PM (Philippine time)/ 9:00am (DXB time) on April 19, 2024, Dubai International Airport has been grappling with congestion due to the aftermath of the severe weather. Airport authorities have been compelled to implement multiple restrictions to alleviate the congestion and facilitate the gradual recovery of operations.

CEB, in collaboration with Dubai airport authorities, stated that it is working tirelessly to restore its operations and minimize the inconvenience caused to passengers. However, the airline anticipates that the situation may persist for some time as the recovery efforts continue.

Passengers traveling to and from Dubai are advised to check the status of their flights on the Cebu Pacific website’s flight status page before heading to the airport. Additionally, passengers are urged to proceed to the airport only if they have confirmed bookings to help reduce congestion at the terminals.

They also encourage passengers to update their contact details on the Manage Booking portal to receive timely notifications regarding flight changes and updates.

For inquiries and concerns, passengers can reach out to CEB through various channels, including Charlie the chatbot on the Cebu Pacific website, as well as the airline’s official Facebook and Twitter accounts.