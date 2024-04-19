Latest NewsEntertainmentNewsPH NewsTFT NewsUAE News

Actress Rhian Ramos shares Dubai airport ordeal amid heavy rains

Actress Rhian Ramos took to X to share a glimpse of the airport situation in Dubai on Friday, April 19.

In her post, the actress sought help, saying, “Is there anyone from Emirates in Dubai who can help us? We need to rebook, please.”

The post included photos of what seemed to be laid-out towels serving as her bedding and a snapshot of the crowded information desk.

Her fans were quick to share links to where the actress could rebook or seek help.

After two hours, the actress posted an update, sharing that by some miracle, she had made it home.

“Grabe, it’s such a miracle that happened, so happy to be coming home. so excited to shower too,” said Ramos.

The Dubai airports have been affected by heavy rains and waterlogging, causing flights to be delayed or canceled. DXB has released an advisory today asking passengers to only visit the airport if necessary and to check flight details with their respective airlines before heading to the airport.

