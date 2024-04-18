Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

UAE lauds efforts of on-ground personnel amid UAE storm

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino5 hours ago

UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, thanked all the workers’ efforts, both the competent authorities as well as those part of the national and local emergency and crisis teams.

These workers have managed the rescue and evacuation operations during the heavy rains, which caused flooding in several areas in Dubai.

He also commended the remarkable community solidarity displayed during the weather situation, which showed the enduring values of the UAE society.

The President also reassured that the safety and security of citizens and residents in the UAE are the government’s utmost priorities. His Highness has instructed authorities to address infrastructure issues in various areas of the UAE and to mitigate the damage caused by the recent storm, which surpassed the intensity of the heaviest storm recorded in 1949.

His Highness has also directed the government to provide the necessary support to all families affected by the heavy rains, ordering authorities to evacuate affected families to safe locations.

