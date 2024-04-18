RTA Dubai announces partial restoration of metro services following heavy rain disruptions

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) of Dubai has announced the partial restoration of metro services following the severe disruptions caused by heavy rains experienced on Tuesday, April 16,

The announcement comes as a relief to commuters who were affected by the suspension of services earlier this week.

#Reminder: The Metro service is operating normally at the following stations, with bus services available for commuting between the affected stations:

Red Line:

➡️ From centrepoint Station to Business Bay Station

➡️ From Jabal Ali Station to Expo 2020 Station

Green Line:

➡️ From… — RTA (@rta_dubai) April 18, 2024

In a statement released on X on Thursday, April 18, at 11:15 AM local time, the RTA outlined the stations where metro services have resumed, along with the provision of bus services for commuting between the affected stations.

The restored metro services are as follows:

Red Line:

From Centrepoint Station to Business Bay Station

From Jebel Ali Station to Expo 2020 Station

Green Line:

From Etisalat by E& Station to Abu Hail Station

From Creek Station to Gold Souq Station

The RTA urged commuters to follow their official channels for live updates on the status of metro services.