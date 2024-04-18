Jason Derulo to Headline EarthSoul Festival, Pioneering Eco-Consciousness in Dubai’s Music Scene

Prepare to be swept off your feet as EarthSoul Festival, the region’s foremost advocate for eco-consciousness, gears up to make waves in the music industry. At the home of entertainment at Dubai’s iconic Coca-Cola Arena, the festival is all set to kick off its inaugural edition on May 4th, 2024, with an electrifying performance by global sensation Jason Derulo.

Derulo’s performance promises to be a spectacle like no other, as the multi-talented artist brings his signature flair and infectious energy to the stage with global hits like “Want To Want Me”, “Savage Love” and of course “Whatcha Say” – the song that gave him his breakthrough in 2009. Jason has since gone 15-times platinum and is a megastar on Tik Tok with almost 60 million followers. Now Jason Derulo will be returning to Dubai with his ‘Nu King Tour’ to Dubai and fans can also experience an energetic firework of hits with phenomenal dance moves.

The festival will include a diverse lineup of artists, each bringing their unique talents, commitment to sustainability and perspectives to the festival. From Pakistani sensation Shae Gill to Emirati Soul singer Arqam, and rising star Celinedee Matahari, the lineup is set to captivate audiences and drive home the festival’s message of environmental consciousness.

Conceptualized and organized by Orbit Events, EarthSoul Festival goes beyond entertainment to address pressing environmental issues, with a focus on greening the planet, marine conservation and sustainability.

“Eco-consciousness and awareness are essential and the need of the hour, and Earthsoul perfectly aligns with our commitment to environmental responsibility. We are proud to support this event, which promotes positive change and inspires communities to embrace a greener lifestyle.” said one of the Sponsors, Shivansh Rachit, Founder, Group Chairman, & Executive Chairman, Hedge and Sachs.

Mission partners include The Storey Group, Emirates Environment Group (EEG), and Climate Control Magazine.

The Storey Group and Earthsoul are excited to announce their partnership, aimed at offsetting the carbon footprint of events and promoting sustainability initiatives in the UAE, the Philippines, and beyond. This collaboration is dedicated to integrating sustainable practices leading into and around the event, highlighting their commitment to environmental stewardship.

Through this partnership, The Storey Group and Earthsoul will implement innovative solutions to reduce carbon emissions and enhance global reforestation and habitat protection efforts. A key feature of this collaboration is the introduction of a “scan to plant” technology at events, enabling attendees to actively participate in tree planting. This interactive experience, powered by EcoMatcher, educates participants on the importance of environmental conservation and empowers them to contribute directly to the planet’s wellbeing.

“We are thrilled to work alongside Earthsoul Fest to drive meaningful change and heighten awareness about the critical issue of climate change,” said Karen Storey, Founder and CEO of The Storey Group.

As part of event, will feature a panel discussion on planet conservation, as well as impactful activations such as pre-event beach clean-up drives, providing attendees with opportunities to contribute to a cleaner, and sustainable future. The organizers extend an invitation to volunteers to participate in the pre-event beach clean-up activity. Further details will be provided to the participants who register their interest. The festival is partnering with top universities in the UAE to exhibit sustainable art, and also leveraging their influence of youth to champion environmental conservation initiatives and foster a sustainable future.

A portion of attendees’ ticket purchases will contribute to reforesting initiatives, furthering our collective efforts to restore and preserve our planet’s precious ecosystems.

Tickets are available now on coca-cola-arena.com, Platinumlist, and Virgin Tickets.

For more information, visit www.earthsoulfestival.com

Instagram (@earthsoulfest).