Dubai honors ‘First Line of Defence’ with a medal

On April 16, 2024, the United Arab Emirates was hit by an adverse weather condition that was described as the heaviest rainfall that hit UAE in 75 years. Private and public institutions were quick to respond including the Dubai Police, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), the Dubai Municipality, the Dubai Civil Defence, the Dubai Health Authority, and the Dubai Ambulance.

The Dubai Sports Council acknowledged these “first-line heroes” with a medal honoring their hardwork and dedication during those trying times.

In a social media post on X (formerly twitter), Dubai Sports Council shared a video showing a compilation of photos and videos of these “first-line heroes” in action.

At the end of the video, the Dubai Sports council wrote: “Their tremendous efforts have not gone unnoticed, the Dubai Sports Council has decided to honor them by issuing a special medal for their outstanding role. As a symbol of our gratitude, this medal will be distributed in upcoming sports tournaments.”

Here are some of the highlights from the first-line heroes:

DUBAI POLICE

DUBAI MUNICIPALITY

RTA DUBAI

