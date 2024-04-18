Dubai airport reopens Terminal 3 check-in despite recent weather challenges

The Dubai Airport has reopened check-in at Terminal 3 for Emirates and Flydubai flights, despite ongoing challenges from recent extreme weather.

With a surge in passengers, the airport urges travelers to come only if their flights are confirmed and to stay in touch with their airlines for updates.

Check-in for Emirates and flydubai has reopened at Terminal 3.

There is a high volume of guests in the check-in area so, please only come to the terminal if you have a departure confirmation from your airline. We’re working to get you to your destination as quickly as possible. — DXB (@DXB) April 18, 2024

Terminal 1 is now receiving arriving flights, but passengers are advised to only come if necessary, due to continued delays.

The airport is working to assist passengers affected by flight diversions and longer taxi wait times due to flooded roads. To support those who have been affected, DXB has shared answers to frequently asked questions of passengers on X.

As we recover from operational challenges caused due to unprecedented weather (highest recorded rainfall in 75 years), we’ve compiled answers to your most frequently asked questions below 👇🧵 Thank you for your patience & understanding during this time. Follow @DXB for updates. — DXB (@DXB) April 17, 2024

Stranded passengers are being provided with food vouchers as Dubai Airports works to overcome the weather delays.