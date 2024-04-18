Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Dubai airport reopens Terminal 3 check-in despite recent weather challenges

50 mins ago

The Dubai Airport has reopened check-in at Terminal 3 for Emirates and Flydubai flights, despite ongoing challenges from recent extreme weather.

With a surge in passengers, the airport urges travelers to come only if their flights are confirmed and to stay in touch with their airlines for updates.

Terminal 1 is now receiving arriving flights, but passengers are advised to only come if necessary, due to continued delays.

The airport is working to assist passengers affected by flight diversions and longer taxi wait times due to flooded roads. To support those who have been affected, DXB has shared answers to frequently asked questions of passengers on X.

Stranded passengers are being provided with food vouchers as Dubai Airports works to overcome the weather delays.

