BREAKING: DMW reports 3 OFWs dead from UAE severe water-logging

The Department of Migrant Workers reports that three overseas Filipino workers have died due to the severe water-logging in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

DMW officer-in-charge Hans Cacdac confirmed the news of the Filipino fatalities in an announcement on X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday, April 18.

“With extreme sadness, we report the death of 3 OFWs during the flooding in UAE,” said Cacdac.

Cacdac said that two of the OFWs died due to suffocation while the other OFW perished due to an accident.

“Two OFWs died due to suffocation inside their vehicle during the flood. One other OFW died due to a vehicular accident,” Cacdac added.

The DMW assured that assistance will be given to the families of the OFWs.

This is a developing story.

