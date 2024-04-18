Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Bongbong Marcos is among Time’s 100 most influential people of 2024

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago

Courtesy: Bongbong Marcos/FB

President Bongbong Marcos has been named one of Time Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People for 2024.

In an article published on Thursday, TIME cited Marcos’ attempt to rehabilitate their family’s image following the fall of his father and former dictator President Ferdinand Marcos Sr.

“Bongbong’s desire to rehabilitate the Marcos name has resulted in other shifts. He brought technocrats back into government, steadied the post-­pandemic economy, and elevated the Philippines on the world stage,” said Times reporter Charlie Campell.

Time also recognized Marcos’ position over the South China Sea issue.

“Marcos stood steadfast against Chinese aggression in the disputed South China Sea and bolstered his nation’s alliance with the U.S. in the face of rising tensions in our region and the world,” the article added.

Marcos is under the leaders category together with Taiwan President-elect Lai Ching-Te.

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

