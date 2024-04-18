Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

BI excludes over 400 foreign nationals in past month

Camille Quirino

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) revealed that it has excluded 401 foreign nationals from March to April due to various immigration violations.

According to its statement on its Facebook post, the BI’s protection and border enforcement section (I-PROBES) excluded 254 Vietnamese, 76 Chinese, 19 Indonesians, 17 Burmese, 8 Moroccans, and 4 Ghanaians, among other nationalities.

BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco said that they are not targeting specific nationalities but instead rely on trends and data analysis. He also said that they are looking at patterns of previous arrests, including travel histories of “other intercepted aliens.”

Numerous of the said aliens were excluded for lacking proper documentation or displaying uncertain reasons for their stay in the country.

“We use this pattern to intercept other potential violators, as well as those holding spurious documents,” Tansingco said.

“These illegal hubs are usually operated by syndicates that recruit foreign nationals, enticing them to work without proper documentation,” he said. “We’ve seen that in many of our arrests both on the ground and at the airports,” he added.

The excluded nationals are sent back to their home countries on the next flight. The BI also adds them to a blacklist to prevent future attempts to enter.

