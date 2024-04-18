‘Bad shot na siya sa akin’ Liza Araneta Marcos admits ill feelings towards VP Sara Duterte

First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos broke her silence on her supposed feud with Vice President Sara Duterte.

In an interview with radio host Anthony Taberna, Liza admitted that she has ill feelings towards the vice president.

“Bad shot na yan sa akin. I mean, for me, nasaktan ako because my husband will do everything to protect you,” she said in a teaser video released by Taberna.

The first lady went on to say that she was hurt with Duterte attending a prayer rally in Davao City that accused Marcos of being high on drugs.

“You ran together, di ba? Sama sama tayo babangon muli. Pupunta ka sa rally, tatawagin yung presidente mong bangag, ‘di ba, you’re going to laugh, tama ba yan? Even Leni never did that,” she added.

President Bongbong Marcos previously said that his relationship with the Duterte family is complicated.

“I have the most contact with Inday Sara and how we were with each other during the campaign, after the election, it hasn’t really changed,” said Marcos in a forum with foreign media this week.

He also said that Duterte is focused on doing her job rather than addressing controversies.

“She says, ‘No, I’ll just work. Don’t worry about it. I’ll just work and work and work and work.’ That’s her attitude,” he added.