A woman in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, attempted to secure a loan using the deceased body of a pensioner.

The shocking scene unfolded at a bank branch in the Bangu neighborhood, where the woman, identified as Erika de Souza Vieira Nunes, wheeled in the corpse of 68-year-old Paulo Roberto Braga.

Bank employees became suspicious when they noticed the pale appearance of the supposed loan applicant and started filming the interaction.

In her attempt to complete the loan process, Nunes held up Braga’s head, urging him to sign documents and even placing a pen between his fingers.

The UAE Copyright law recognizes the exclusive right of the author to use their work and prohibits any

Despite staff members’ objections and concerns about Braga’s condition, Nunes persisted, claiming he was “like that” and urging him to sign while maintaining a one-sided conversation with the deceased.

Paramedics called to the scene confirmed Braga’s passing a few hours earlier.

Nunes, who identified herself as Braga’s niece and caregiver, was promptly arrested at the scene.

Authorities are investigating the possibility of organized fraud, examining CCTV footage to determine if Nunes acted alone or had accomplices.

Police Chief Fabio Luiz confirmed that Braga was already deceased when brought into the bank, sparking questions about the timing of the loan arrangement.

The loan in question amounts to 17,000 Brazilian Reais, equivalent to approximately P194,000 or AED12,500.