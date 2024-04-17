Several Dubai Metro stations are already operating, RTA announces

Following the announcement of the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) regarding the maintenance of the Dubai Metro Red and Green Line on April 17, 2024. The RTA has advised that several metro stations are now operating.

At around 10 in the morning, the Dubai RTA informed the public that it is already operating the Red line in the following stations: from Centrepoint to GGICO; from Burjuman station to World Trade Centre, and from Jabal Ali to Expo 2020 station.

#RTA informs you that Dubai Metro is currently operating the Red line in the following stations: from centrepoint Station to GGICO Station, from BurJuman Station to World Trade Centre, and from Jabal Ali to Expo 2020 Station. Noting that the Bus service has been provided to the… — RTA (@rta_dubai) April 17, 2024

At around 11 in the morning, the RTA issued another announcement. The following stations of the Dubai Metro Green line are said to be operating: from Etisalat by e& station to Abu Hail and from Creek station to Al Ras.

#RTA informs you that Dubai Metro is operating on the Green line in the following stations, from Etisalat by e& station to Abu Hail and from Creek station to Al Ras. Noting that bus service has been provided to the affected stations. You may visit the following link to check the… — RTA (@rta_dubai) April 17, 2024

The RTA has reminded the public that there are free shuttle bus services in select metro stations as an alternative for metro users. We have reached out to the RTA and will update the public if there are any announcements on the specific bus stations.

Furthermore, the RTA said that the tram services are operating normally.