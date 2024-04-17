Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Several Dubai Metro stations are already operating, RTA announces

Following the announcement of the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) regarding the maintenance of the Dubai Metro Red and Green Line on April 17, 2024. The RTA has advised that several metro stations are now operating.

At around 10 in the morning, the Dubai RTA informed the public that it is already operating the Red line in the following stations: from Centrepoint to GGICO; from Burjuman station to World Trade Centre, and from Jabal Ali to Expo 2020 station.

At around 11 in the morning, the RTA issued another announcement. The following stations of the Dubai Metro Green line are said to be operating: from Etisalat by e& station to Abu Hail and from Creek station to Al Ras.

The RTA has reminded the public that there are free shuttle bus services in select metro stations as an alternative for metro users. We have reached out to the RTA and will update the public if there are any announcements on the specific bus stations.

Furthermore, the RTA said that the tram services are operating normally.

 

