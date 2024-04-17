Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

RTA announces select operating metro stations in Dubai

Following the announcement of the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai regarding the maintenance of the Dubai Metro on April 17, 2024, the RTA has announced an updated list of metro stations that are already operating as of 5:00 pm.

For the Dubai Metro Red Line:

  • From Centrepoint station to GGICO station
  • From Burjuman station to Business Bay station
  • From Jabal Ali station to Expo 2020 station

For the Dubai Metro Green Line:

  • From etisalat by e& station to Abu Hail station
  • From Creek Station to Al Ras station

Metro users on affected metro stations are adviced to use available bus services provided by RTA. We have reached out to the RTA for the specific list and will update once we get the information.

