PCG in Dubai suspends consular operations

Photo courtesy: Philippine Consulate General (PCG) in Dubai

The Philippine Consulate General (PCG) in Dubai has issued an advisory on the suspension of consular operations on April 17, 2024. The PCG will remain closed to the public for the safety and welfare of the concerned staff and clients.

This announcement was shared by the PCG through a post on Facebook stating: “The Consulate reiterates its announcement to the public that due to the adverse effects of the inclement weather which rendered roads unpassable and the Consulate’s premises [water-logged], it will be closed to the public today, 17 April 2024.”

On the night of April 16, 2024, the PCG also announced that it will be closed on the said date following the encouragement of the Dubai Government to implement the remote work system.

According to the Consulate, the affected appointments will be accommodated on any other working day until April 30, 2024. Concerned/affected clients are required to bring their old appointment confimation email.

If you’re not aware of the services offered by the Philippine Consulate General in Dubai, here are a few which you can also book an appointment through their website at https://dubaipcg.dfa.gov.ph/.

  • Philippine passport renewal
  • Notarization of legal documents
  • Civil registration services
  • Visa application
  • Assistance-to-Nationals (ATN)
  • Overseas Voting

