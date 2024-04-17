OFWs’ resilience shines as they brave Dubai floods to reach work

Overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) displayed a mentality of perseverance and resilience as they forced their way to the workplace despite the flood in Dubai.

One Filipino in Dubai shared a video with The Filipino Times about the flood situation in Al Barsha.

In the video, other residents are crossing the streets across the flood that reaches higher than knee height.

“Boss, I’ll try to drive here,” he said, saying the water level is above the knee. “I don’t know if our car can,” he added.

Turning around, he shows the space where the basement parking once existed, now filled with flood water.

“Two basements are full of water already,” he said. “I don’t know if our car can handle this, but I’ll try if I can get out from here.”

He later shared that he was not able to come to work as the company car would not be able to withstand the water.

Another OFW said she needed to be at her workplace because of documents she needed to sign physically. “I wasn’t thinking about myself anymore, all I was thinking about was getting my work done,” she said.

“But then I realized that I didn’t have a choice. There were no metros, taxis, or buses available,” she added.

Although Filipinos would go the extra mile to reach their workplaces despite the flood, the water levels in many areas of the UAE would still not allow them to go, forcing them to stay in their homes and keep safe and dry.