Final broadcast: FM station Wave 89.1 bids farewell to fans

FM station Wave 89.1 is bidding its listeners farewell as it officially announced its final broadcast.

In an official statement posted by Cinema Bravo, Wave 89.1 thanked all of its supporters.

“While our heart is being pinched we wanna officially announce that Wave 89.1 has made its final broadcast,” the statement said.

“Thanks to all the former DJs, managers, directors, techs, guests, and anyone who has ever set foot in our studio,” it added.

The radio station also shared how its listeners have sent them stories of how their lives were touched and how they grew up with them.

“So many memories. Good times and bad. Laughter and tears. WE CHANGED THE GAME. No one can say otherwise,” the station wrote.

Wave’s DJ and program director DannieBoi Farmer also posted on his Facebook account, explaining that a new group is taking over to do different programming.

“Well, some changes have occurred and I am stepping down. A new group is coming in and I wish them the best of luck,” he wrote in his post.

As for what he will become, DannieBoi said that he is “not done” and he will be back again in the industry. “Radio will forever be my passion, I will be back somewhere again soon, God willing,” he wrote.

“Don’t worry, I’m not done! Much love. Manila, it’s been a hell of a ride. Let’s see what The Lord has in store for me next,” he added. “This has been DannieBoi, signing out. God bless.”

Wave has already deleted the statement on its Facebook as of writing.