Dubai Municipality encourages public to reach out for ‘accumulated rain water removal’

The Dubai Municipality has urged citizens and residents of Dubai to contact 800900 for the removal of accumulated rain water in the emirate of Dubai.

In a social media post on X (formerly Twitter), the authority stated: “We receive your reports to remove accumulated rain water via WhatsApp 800900.”

The concerned public are encouraged to choose “urgent reports” and then proceed with “request for rain water removal.”

We receive your reports to remove accumulated rain water via WhatsApp 800900. Choose ‘Urgent Reports’ then ‘Request for rain water removal.’

Your safety, our priority. #DubaiMunicipality — بلدية دبي | Dubai Municipality (@DMunicipality) April 17, 2024

This is following the adverse weather condition that hit the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on April 16, 2024. Furthermore, the Dubai Municipality also shared a few tips and safety guidelines for rainy weather such as securing electrical connection indoors, cleaning internal rain gutters, using designated rainwater drains, and many more.

For your safety during rain and changing weather in Dubai, follow our safety guidelines & adhere to various measures to expedite rainwater drainage & reduce resulting gatherings. Reach out to us via 800900 or WhatsApp for emergencies. Your safety, our priority. #DubaiMunicipality pic.twitter.com/6JlOnkYmNm — بلدية دبي | Dubai Municipality (@DMunicipality) April 15, 2024

Read related story here: