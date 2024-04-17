Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Dubai Municipality encourages public to reach out for ‘accumulated rain water removal’

Photo of Kate Sudiacal Kate Sudiacal4 hours ago

The Dubai Municipality has urged citizens and residents of Dubai to contact 800900 for the removal of accumulated rain water in the emirate of Dubai.

In a social media post on X (formerly Twitter), the authority stated: “We receive your reports to remove accumulated rain water via WhatsApp 800900.”

The concerned public are encouraged to choose “urgent reports” and then proceed with “request for rain water removal.”

This is following the adverse weather condition that hit the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on April 16, 2024.  Furthermore, the Dubai Municipality also shared a few tips and safety guidelines for rainy weather such as securing electrical connection indoors, cleaning internal rain gutters, using designated rainwater drains, and many more.

Read related story here:

Photo of Kate Sudiacal Kate Sudiacal4 hours ago
Photo of Kate Sudiacal

Kate Sudiacal

Kate is a Junior Writer at The Filipino Times, where she actively covers a wide range of stories, with a special focus on the Philippines, UAE, and MENA. Her thorough daily summaries of the most significant events appear in The Filipino Times, the Middle East's leading newspaper serving Filipinos. With The Filipino Times' digital platform boasting over 4 million monthly views and nearly half a million followers across various social media channels, Kate's work reaches a wide and engaged audience. Do you have a story to share? Contact Kate at [email protected].

Related Articles

TFT Website Photo 2024 04 17T230510.588

In our eco-friendly era: How Gen Z’s and millennials redefine sustainable living

2 hours ago
TFT NEWS TEMPLATE FOR WEBSITE 5

RTA announces select operating metro stations in Dubai

6 hours ago
TFT News PPIE ARTICLE 1

A first-time OFW investor’s guide to real estate: 8 options for Filipinos

7 hours ago
OFW resilience

OFWs’ resilience shines as they brave Dubai floods to reach work

7 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button