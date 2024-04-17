DMW: No Filipino casualty on severe Dubai flooding

The Department of Migrant Workers said that no reported Filipino injured or fatality from the severe flooding in Dubai.

“No dead or injured Filipinos and we are hoping this remains,” said DMW in a message to reporters.

The department said that the Migrant Workers Offices in Dubai and Abu Dhabi are now preparing food items and basic needs for OFWs who will need them.

The Philippine Consulate General in Dubai has suspended its operations due to the worsening weather conditions.

Clients whose appointments were affected by the suspension of operations and inclement weather will be accommodated on any other working day until 30 April 2024.

“Applicants must present their old appointment confirmation email upon entry to be accommodated,” the PCG Dubai said.