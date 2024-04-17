Cebu Pacific announces disruption to UAE flights due to weather

Cebu Pacific released an announcement about widespread disruption to flights throughout the United Arab Emirates (UAE) as Dubai is experiencing heavy rains, flooding, and severe thunderstorms with strong winds.

According to a post on their Facebook account, there have been delays in transportation services to and from Dubai International Airport and Al Maktoum International Airport. As a result, it “added inconvenience” and “prevented movement” for all passengers.

Their advisory also said that the duration of delays will depend on the improvement of Dubai’s weather conditions as well as the associated impact on airport handling.

Moreover, CEB stated that it is a developing situation, so passengers may expect some flight changes in the coming days. They advised passengers to check their flight status via https://www.cebupacificair.com/en-PH/flight-status and update their contact details via the Manage Booking portal to get notified on flight reminders and updates.

Nevertheless, CEB said that they are working with Dubai airport officials to “expedite the resumption” of their flights as soon as conditions permit.