UAE authorities advise residents to ‘stay at home’ amid fluctuating weather

As residents in the UAE woke up to the sound of thunder, heavy rains, and even hailstorms on Tuesday, authorities issued an advisory to stay in the comfort of their own homes and only leave in “cases of extreme necessity.”

In a post on social media platform X, the National Emergency, Crisis, and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) reminded residents to stay indoors and adhere to safety guidelines during unstable weather conditions.

“We emphasize the importance of staying at home and only leaving in cases of extreme necessity, parking vehicles in distant, safe, and elevated locations away from areas prone to flooding, streams, and water accumulation,” NCEMA wrote.

“We urge all members of the community in such weather conditions not to follow any rumors circulated about the weather and to gather all information from official sources,” it added.

On Monday, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) announced that weather patterns across the UAE will fluctuate over the next few days. Since the announcement, local authorities have issued directives for public schools to adopt distance learning and for government entities to work remotely.

Emergency teams across the country have assured the public of their readiness to manage the impact of the expected weather conditions.

