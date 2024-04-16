Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT NewsUAE News

MWO Dubai closed due to anticipated bad weather

The Migrant Workers Office (MWO) in Dubai announced its closure on Wednesday, April 17, 2024. The decision comes following the guidance of the Philippine Consulate General in Dubai and the Dubai Government, both of which have issued advisories in light of the worsening weather situation.

Flooding has been reported in various areas, rendering roads impassable and posing potential risks to commuters. In line with safety protocols and the recommendation to implement remote work, MWO Dubai deemed it necessary to close its doors for the day, prioritizing the well-being of its staff and Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs).

As a result of the closure, MWO Dubai has provided a schedule for affected workers to process their documents on alternative dates.

Workers with confirmed appointments or flights scheduled for April 17-18, 2024, are advised to visit MWO Dubai between April 18 and April 25, 2024, from 7:30 am to 2:30 pm, except on April 19 and April 26, 2024, when the timings are from 7:30 am to 11:00 am.

Additionally, workers who are collecting contracts submitted using the Online Submission System (Form 95) are instructed to visit on April 18, 2024, from 7:30 am to 2:30 pm, or on April 19, 2024, from 7:30 am to 11:00 am.

For those unable to have their documents verified before their scheduled flight, authorized representatives are permitted to visit MWO Dubai five days prior to the worker’s flight back to the UAE or three days before their Overseas Employment Certificate (OEC) appointment in the Philippines.

Despite the temporary closure, MWO Dubai reassures OFWs of its commitment to serving the Filipino community in Dubai and remains vigilant in adapting to changing circumstances, especially during adverse weather conditions.

For further updates and inquiries, individuals are encouraged to stay informed through official channels and announcements from MWO Dubai.

