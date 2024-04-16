Marcos tells drug syndicates: Aabutan namin kayo

President Bongbong Marcos warned members of drug syndicates that his administration is bent on prosecuting them with the full force of the law.

Marcos made the statement following one of the biggest drug busts in history in Batangas.

“Bahala kayo sa ginagawa ninyo basta’t tuloy-tuloy lang kami. Aabutan din namin kayo. Maliit lang ang Pilipinas,” said Marcos.

Marcos was in Batangas for the inventory of the reported P13.3 billion worth of drugs.

Marcos was with Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos and said that the two-ton shabu haul in Alitagtag, Batangas could be a historic first.

“I would like also to point out, that this is the biggest shipment of shabu na nahuli natin, but not one person died. Walang namatay. Walang nagputukan, walang nasaktan,” said Marcos.

It’s a contradiction to the bloody war on drugs of his predecessor Rodrigo Duterte.

“Basta’t in-operate natin nang dahan-dahan. ‘Yun naman dapat ang approach, para sa akin, ‘yun ang dapat na approach sa drug war, na ang pinakaimportante is matigil natin ang pag-ship ng mga drugs dito sa pagpasok sa Pilipinas,” he added.

Marcos said there is no single bullet to put an end to the illegal drug problem.

“We have to operate, we have to gather intelligence, we have to coordinate with Interpol, we have to coordinate with intelligence and drug agencies of other countries around ASEAN,” said Marcos.