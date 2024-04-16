Former Executive Secretary Vic Rodriguez urges Marcos to undergo credible drug test

Vic Rodriguez, President Bongbong Marcos’ former legal counsel and executive secretary, has urged his former boss to undergo credible drug testing to end speculations that he is an illegal drug user.

Marcos previously said that he would not dignify inquiries on his alleged illegal drug use.

“That’s not dignifying, it’s heeding the call and the clamor of the Filipino people,” said Rodriguez in an interview with GMA News.

Rodriguez said that Marcos should undergo a credible hair follicle test.

“You know, if you have nothing to hide, it’s simple, just undergo a credible hair follicle drug test,” he said.

The camp of the President has yet to comment on Rodriguez’s statement.

Rodriguez said a former report from the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) alleged Marcos to be involved in the drug testing.

“So para matapos na ‘yan, bakit hindi sumailalim yung mga nakakaladkad na pangalan sa isang hair follicle drug testing,” Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez said that he stands by the previous drug test result he showed in 2021 showing negative results for then-candidate Marcos.

“Ako ay nakakaladkad. Ako ay nagpakita ng pekeng resulta noong 2021. Sasabihin ko sa lahat na aking pinanindigan ang resulta na aking pinakita noong 2021 na negatibo si then BBM, ‘yung kandidatong BBM,” said Rodriguez.