Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Former Executive Secretary Vic Rodriguez urges Marcos to undergo credible drug test

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago

Courtesy: Vic Rodriguez, Bongbong Marcos/FB

Vic Rodriguez, President Bongbong Marcos’ former legal counsel and executive secretary, has urged his former boss to undergo credible drug testing to end speculations that he is an illegal drug user.

Marcos previously said that he would not dignify inquiries on his alleged illegal drug use.

“That’s not dignifying, it’s heeding the call and the clamor of the Filipino people,” said Rodriguez in an interview with GMA News.

Rodriguez said that Marcos should undergo a credible hair follicle test.

“You know, if you have nothing to hide, it’s simple, just undergo a credible hair follicle drug test,” he said.

The camp of the President has yet to comment on Rodriguez’s statement.

Rodriguez said a former report from the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) alleged Marcos to be involved in the drug testing.

“So para matapos na ‘yan, bakit hindi sumailalim yung mga nakakaladkad na pangalan sa isang hair follicle drug testing,” Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez said that he stands by the previous drug test result he showed in 2021 showing negative results for then-candidate Marcos.

“Ako ay nakakaladkad. Ako ay nagpakita ng pekeng resulta noong 2021. Sasabihin ko sa lahat na aking pinanindigan ang resulta na aking pinakita noong 2021 na negatibo si then BBM, ‘yung kandidatong BBM,” said Rodriguez.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT News superman is now a dad SOON

Henry Cavill and girlfriend Natalie Viscuso expecting first child

16 mins ago
TFT News RAIN DUBAI STORM

Dubai extends remote learning and remote working due to weather conditions

1 hour ago
TFT News REUTERS AIRPLANE DUBAI AIRPORT RAINING DUBAI

Dubai airports cancels, diverts flights due to heavy rain

2 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2024 04 16T182046.307

Five days to go until Tough Mudder’s season finale

3 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button