Five days to go until Tough Mudder’s season finale

There are now only five days to go until Tough Mudder, the world-famous obstacle course racing challenge, brings the curtain down on its biggest season to date with a huge event at Mina Al Arab, Ras Al Khaimah on Saturday April 20th.

In partnership with RAK Properties, over 2,000 participants will compete in a test of physical and mental capabilities, where entrants will be tasked with navigating a host of challenging obstacles before crossing the finishing line.

TOUGH MUDDER’S UAE RETURN

Following four major events in KSA this year, including the inaugural Tough Mudder Infinity AlUla, Tough Mudder returns to the UAE for the first time in 2024.

The “KSA Swing” proved hugely successful with thousands of Mudders competing in events across Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam, before large numbers descended on AlUla for the region’s first-ever eight-hour endurance race in February, a day which saw the renewal of a great obstacle course racing rivalry between Ryan Atkins and Joe Albon, who came out on top to walk away with the $80,000 prize money.

Tough Mudder will now host its first event in Ras Al Khaimah for over a year, with a combination of regular participants and first-time entrants set to make it a memorable occasion.

BIGGEST SEASON SO FAR

Tough Mudder can reflect on its biggest and best season to date following a host of memorable events which have taken place across the UAE and KSA.

In total, over 15,000 participants have pushed their bodies to the limit, working either individually or as part of a team to overcome a series of challenging obstacles and cross the finishing line with a huge sense of accomplishment.

The Dubai event, which took place at Jebel Ali Racecourse in November, attracted 7,500 attendees, while the four KSA challenges at the start of 2024 cemented Tough Mudder’s position as the obstacle course racing powerhouse in the Middle East.

Tough Mudder Infinity AlUla, the last of those KSA challenges, featured a prize pot of $480,000, the largest in obstacle course racing history.

Over the course of the season, Tough Mudder has hosted events in Dubai, Fujairah, Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam and AlUla, with the season finale to come in Ras Al Khaimah on Saturday.

CURTAIN COMING DOWN

This week’s event in Ras Al Khaimah caps a thrilling season for Tough Mudder in the Middle East, and there are still a few remaining places for anybody wishing to take on the challenge.

There are two race options for adults, who can choose from either a 10k or 5k, while kids will also have the opportunity to compete in a 1.5k event.

A new heat structure in place for the event means Premium Heats will start from 7.15am to 9.45am, while Standard Heats are scheduled to run from 10am until 12.30pm.

Mina Al Arab, which is surrounded by the crystal-clear waters of the Arabian Gulf, provides the perfect backdrop for the final event of an epic Tough Mudder season.

