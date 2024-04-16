Dubai extends remote learning and remote working due to weather conditions

Dubai’s educational and governmental entities have announced extensions to remote learning and remote working respectively, citing prevailing weather conditions.

The Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) took to X, formerly Twitter, stating that private schools, nurseries, and universities in Dubai will continue to offer distance learning on Wednesday, April 17, prioritizing the safety of students and staff.

In light of prevailing weather conditions and keeping in mind the safety of students and staff, Dubai private schools, nurseries, and universities must continue to offer distance learning on Wednesday, April 17. Stay safe everyone. ☂️ — KHDA | هيئة المعرفة والتنمية البشرية بدبي (@KHDA) April 16, 2024

Simultaneously, the Dubai government, via the Dubai Media Office, declared the extension of remote working for employees across all governmental entities until Wednesday, April 17, due to the weather conditions.

The Government of #Dubai has extended remote working for employees of all its entities until Wednesday, April 17, due to weather conditions. Private schools in Dubai have also been directed to continue remote learning tomorrow. Private sector entities are urged to adopt remote… pic.twitter.com/eTld1AZG2i — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) April 16, 2024

In the same post, the Dubai government urged private sector entities to implement remote working measures on Wednesday and to ensure the safety of all individuals.

The decisions come as part of precautionary measures to safeguard the community amid the prevailing weather conditions.

Earlier today, citizens and residents were advised to stay home and adhere to safety protocols issued by relevant authorities.

