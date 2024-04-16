DFA ready to repatriate Filipinos amid Israel-Iran conflict

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said that the government is ready to repatriate Filipinos who will be affected by the ongoing tensions between Israel and Iran.

DFA Undersecretary Eduardo De Vega said that so far they have not received any request for repatriation from Filipinos in Israel or Iran.

“Ayon kay Ambassador Jun Laylo, ang ating sugo sa Tel Aviv, sinasabi niya wala pa namang nagsasabi na, ‘Gusto ko nang umuwi dahil malapit nang magkagiyera.’ Hindi po. Kasi nagtitiwala sila doon sa Israeli defense,” said De Vega in a GMA News interview.

“Doon sa Iran naman, 2,000 ang Pilipino doon —mga kasal sa Iranian, mga professional. At handa ‘yung pamahalaan na iuuwi sila kung gusto nilang umuwi. Pero karamihan sa kanila naging Iranian citizens na,” he added.

The Philippine government has yet to raise the crisis alert level in Iran or Israel following the attacks over the weekend.

Manila has appealed to both parties to peacefully resolve the conflict.

“We urge all parties to refrain from escalating the situation and to work towards a peaceful resolution of their conflict,” the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said in a statement.