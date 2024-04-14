Latest NewsGlobalNewsPH NewsTFT News

Marcos returns to Manila after trilateral summit in Washington

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino45 seconds ago

Courtesy: Bongbong Marcos/FB

President Bongbong Marcos has returned to Manila following his trilateral meeting with United States President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

Marcos arrived in Manila at 3:03 AM on Sunday.

“During our meeting, we reaffirmed our commitment to a peaceful, secure, and prosperous Indo-Pacific,” said Marcos after his trilateral meeting with the two leaders.

The chief executive said that the trilateral partnership will not only revolve around maritime and defense security.

“We are guided by our shared values of democracy, the rule of law, human rights, and gender equality. We explored ways of enhancing our cooperation in a number of areas of mutual concern, including in enhancing economic resilience and security, promoting inclusive growth and development, addressing climate change and maritime cooperation,” he added.

Marcos said he also took the opportunity to raise to two allies the situation in the South China Sea.

“I took the opportunity to update President Biden and Prime Minister Kishida on the latest developments in the South China Sea, including the recent incident at Ayungin Shoal,” Marcos said.

“I also had a bilateral meeting with President Biden, wherein we reaffirmed our commitment to the long-standing Philippines-U.S. alliance,” he continued.

Marcos said he is not worried about the potential impact of the trilateral partnership with China’s investments in the Philippines.

“China will continue whatever investments they choose to make. This is separate from any proposed or potential Chinese investments in the Philippines. How do I see how it will affect? I don’t see that it will affect, one way or the other,” said Marcos.

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino45 seconds ago
Photo of Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino is a Junior Writer at The Filipino Times, passionate about sharing the stories of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs). She previously contributed to Magic 89.9 and various TV productions and finds fulfillment in crafting compelling narratives that shed light on the experiences of OFWs. Outside of work, Camille enjoys playing the ukulele and meeting new people to hear their stories. She believes everyone has a unique narrative worth sharing and is dedicated to capturing these stories in her writing. Reach Camille at [email protected].

Related Articles

Dubai Tram

RTA transported 5.9 million passengers during Eid Al Fitr

1 hour ago
tv patrol fb

TV Patrol to air on ALL TV Channel 2 starting April 15

7 hours ago
marcos 4

Marcos to ask Ex-Pres Duterte to explain agreement with China

8 hours ago
Screenshot 2024 04 14 004439

Adul-things: How to thrive as a young OFW in the UAE

13 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button