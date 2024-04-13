Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

UAE President, Bill Gates collaborate to enhance humanitarian efforts

Camille Quirino5 hours ago

Courtesy: HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Bill Gates/IG

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan discussed enhancing humanitarian efforts with American businessman and co-founder of Microsoft Bill Gates over the phone.

During the call, they explored ways to strengthen their collaborative efforts to solve infectious diseases like polio.

They also planned to enhance their international efforts in helping vulnerable communities with illnesses affecting their well-being, progress, and overall quality of life.

The call also talked about the United Arab Emirates’ (UAE) significant efforts to address the worsening humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip by sending relief and medical aid.

Apart from collaborative humanitarian efforts, His Highness and Gates also discussed the outcomes of the COP28 climate conference, which the UAE hosted last year.

The COP28 conference resulted in the landmark UAE Consensus, which consists of a historic set of measures with a firm plan to keep the average global temperature rise below 1.5°C. Under the UAE Consensus, parties committed to avoiding fossil fuels for the first time in COP history.

