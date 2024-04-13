PH government assists OFWs affected by Sharjah fire

The Philippine Government gave financial assistance to the Filipinos affected by the recent fire incident in Sharjah.

In an official press release from the Philippine Consulate General, the financial aid was sent through the Migrant Workers Office (MWO Dubai) as well as the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration in Dubai (OWWA Dubai).

Sharjah’s tragic fire incident took the lives of five people, including an overseas Filipina. Moreover, it injured 44 residents, including the Filipina’s husband, who has been recently discharged from the hospital and is currently residing with a relative.

The Consulate and MWO Dubai will assist the husband in processing the required documents for the repatriation of his wife’s remains.

Two other Filipinos affected by the fire are reported to be temporarily residing with their relatives, while the remaining individuals have returned to their respective apartments.

The Consulate, together with MWO and OWWA Dubai, will continue providing assistance to distressed overseas Filipino workers, especially during trying times.