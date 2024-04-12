Latest NewsEntertainmentNewsPH NewsTFT News

Pokwang ex-husband deported, says BI

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) has deported Lee O’Brian, the ex-partner of comedian-actress Pokwang, the agency announced on April 11, 2024, through a press release.

This is following the deportation case that was filed by Pokwang against her ex-partner last year. O’Brian was said to be working without securing the required Department of Labor and Employment and BI permits.

In the statement by the BI, O’Brian was deported on April 8, 2024, on board to San Francisco after it was confirmed that he had no pending local case in the country. Moreover, O’Brian’s name has now been included in the immigration blacklist, and is not allowed to re-enter the country anymore.

Early April 2024, it can be recalled that Pokwang called out her ex-husband through social media.

“Hoy, [Lee O’Brian], ano na? Panay lang party at golf kasama ng mga pokpok? Mag-support ka hoy,” she said under the comment section of Atty. Bernice Piñol-Rodriguez’s Instagram video explaining about the rights of single moms in asking for child support.

