‘No to wang-wang policy’: Marcos bans gov’t officials from using sirens, blinkers

President Bongbong Marcos has issued an order prohibiting government officials from using sirens or wang-wangs and blinkers.

Marcos said the use of such equipment is causing traffic disruptions.

”It has been observed that the unauthorized and indiscriminate use of sirens, blinkers, and other similar signaling or flashing devices has been rampant, causing traffic disruptions and unsafe road and traffic environment,” said Marcos in his Administrative Order No. 18.

Marcos stressed that the use of such equipment by any public official and government employees may face sanctions in accordance with applicable laws, rules, and regulations.

Under the AO, exemptions on the use of blinkers and sirens will be imposed on the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI), the Philippine National Police (PNP), fire trucks, hospital ambulances, and other emergency vehicles.

“In this light, all government officials and personnel are hereby reminded that use of sirens, dome lights, blinkers and other similar devices shall only be under exigent or emergency circumstances or situations or to ensure the expedient and safe passage of emergency responders,” Marcos added.

It can be recalled that it was the late President Noynoy Aquino who made a campaign against the indiscriminate use of sirens and blinkers.