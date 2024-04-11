First Filipino finisher in a Milan marathon says ‘family gives him strength’

Mark Robin Salas, the ‘first Filipino finisher’ at the 22nd Wizz Air Milano Marathon, proudly attributes his success to the strength he draws from his family.

As a 31-year-old father of a one-year-old baby boy, he openly acknowledges the challenges of balancing work, training, and family responsibilities.

“Mahirap mag training pero palagi ko sinasabi sa sarili ko – FOCUS!” he exclaimed.

He emphasizes the importance of focus in overcoming these challenges, stating that while it’s difficult to balance everything, his family serves as his inspiration, motivating him to push through.

“Inspirasyon ko pamilya ko kaya nagagawa ko lahat ng aking kayang gawin. Lalo na at pagdating ko sa bahay may sasalubong at yayakap na baby, nawawala talaga ang pagod ko.”

Having his family as his inspiration, Salas was able to become the first Filipino finisher of the 22nd Wizz Air Milano Marathon with a time of 3 hours, 06 minutes, and 16 seconds.

Aside from his family, he also attributed his success to his Creator. “At siyempre, lahat ng ito galing kay GOD,” he said.

Mark is a proud member of the Pinoy Runners Milan and Team Pilipino Ultrarunners in Italy. He previously won 1st place at the Men’s Division- Navigli Edition Pavia-Milano in 2023 and finished the 24 Hores D’ultrafons En Pista De Barcelona.

Mark shares that running is truly his passion, having tried other sports, he realized that running made a difference.

“Noong nagaaral ako ng highschool tumatambay lang, nag try ako sa sports like basketball pero mas nag enjoy at nag iba ang buhay ko ako sa running!”

(This story was written with the contributions of Alona Cochon.)