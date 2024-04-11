Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

First Filipino finisher in a Milan marathon says ‘family gives him strength’

Photo of Kate Sudiacal Kate Sudiacal5 hours ago

Mark Robin Salas, the ‘first Filipino finisher’ at the 22nd Wizz Air Milano Marathon, proudly attributes his success to the strength he draws from his family.

As a 31-year-old father of a one-year-old baby boy, he openly acknowledges the challenges of balancing work, training, and family responsibilities.

“Mahirap mag training pero palagi ko sinasabi sa sarili ko – FOCUS!” he exclaimed.

He emphasizes the importance of focus in overcoming these challenges, stating that while it’s difficult to balance everything, his family serves as his inspiration, motivating him to push through.

“Inspirasyon ko pamilya ko kaya nagagawa ko lahat ng aking kayang gawin. Lalo na at pagdating ko sa bahay may sasalubong at yayakap na baby, nawawala talaga ang pagod ko.”

433868952 2459997207517554 7179597906540061966 n 1 1

Having his family as his inspiration, Salas was able to become the first Filipino finisher of the 22nd Wizz Air Milano Marathon with a time of 3 hours, 06 minutes, and 16 seconds.

Aside from his family, he also attributed his success to his Creator. “At siyempre, lahat ng ito galing kay GOD,” he said.

Mark is a proud member of the Pinoy Runners Milan and Team Pilipino Ultrarunners in Italy. He previously won 1st place at the Men’s Division- Navigli Edition Pavia-Milano in 2023 and finished the 24 Hores D’ultrafons En Pista De Barcelona.

Mark shares that running is truly his passion, having tried other sports, he realized that running made a difference.

“Noong nagaaral ako ng highschool tumatambay lang, nag try ako sa sports like basketball pero mas nag enjoy at nag iba ang buhay ko ako sa running!”

(This story was written with the contributions of Alona Cochon.)

 

 

Photo of Kate Sudiacal Kate Sudiacal5 hours ago
Photo of Kate Sudiacal

Kate Sudiacal

Kate is a Junior Writer at The Filipino Times, where she actively covers a wide range of stories, with a special focus on the Philippines, UAE, and MENA. Her thorough daily summaries of the most significant events appear in The Filipino Times, the Middle East's leading newspaper serving Filipinos. With The Filipino Times' digital platform boasting over 4 million monthly views and nearly half a million followers across various social media channels, Kate's work reaches a wide and engaged audience. Do you have a story to share? Contact Kate at [email protected].

Related Articles

Katie WEB 2024 04 11T142318.267

Marcos arrives in Washington for trilateral leaders summit with US and Japan

6 hours ago
kowloon hongkong

Two Filipinos injured in Hong Kong Fire- DMW

7 hours ago
Katie WEB 2024 04 11T131048.397

‘No to wang-wang policy’: Marcos bans gov’t officials from using sirens, blinkers

7 hours ago
Katie WEB 2024 04 11T113401.852

Passenger safely lands aircraft as pilot gets fatal medical emergency mid-flight

8 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button