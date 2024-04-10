Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

No more extension: PBBM announces deadline for franchise consolidation of PUVs

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino4 hours ago

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. announced that the franchise consolidation of public utility vehicles (PUVs) will no longer be extended.

Moreover, the deadline will be on April 30, and there will be no more extensions.

“Wala na pong extension, kailangan na kailangan na natin ‘yan,” Marcos said during the Bagong Pilipinas Town Hall Meeting on Traffic Concerns.

“Titiyakin lang natin na hindi mapabigat ang babayaran at iuutang ng driver at operator kaya ginagawa nating maayos at ginagawa nating well organized ‘yung sistema,” he added.

The consolidation requires PUV operators to form corporations or cooperatives to access business financing in acquiring modern jeepney units.

The deadline for consolidation was originally on December 31, 2023. However, the President approved the Department of Transportation’s (DOT) recommendation to move the deadline to April 30.

Non-compliant operators will have their franchises canceled and prevent them from operating if they fail to meet the consolidation deadline.

