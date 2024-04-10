DMW confirms death of Filipina in UAE fire, to bring home remains

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) confirmed the death of a Filipina in a fire incident in Sharjah, UAE.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), DMW officer-in-charge Hans Cacdac expressed his condolences to the family of the victim.

“Our deepest sympathies and prayers to the family of our compatriot who perished in the residential tower fire in Sharjah, UAE,” said Cacdac.

The DMW official said the Philippine government is now working to bring home the remains of the Filipina.

“We are working on bringing her mortal remains home. Her husband who survived the fire is out of hospital and will soon be repatriated,” added Cacdac.

In a previous report on The Filipino Times, the Sharjah Police said on Friday that the building comprised of 750 apartments was affected by the blaze, causing residents to inhale harmful smoke.

Initial investigation showed that the fire originated from contact between a heat source and suspended waste in one of the skylights.