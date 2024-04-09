Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

UAE sends Eid clothing to Palestine as Eid Al-Fitr approaches

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino7 hours ago

Courtesy of WAM

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is sending 4,000 parcels of Eid clothing to Palestine for Eid Al-Fitr.

The parcels contain clothes, children’s toys, shoes, and various products for families to spread hope and joy among the people in Palestine.

The Joint Operations Command of the Ministry of Defense announced that the Emirati aid plane carrying the parcels has arrived at Al-Arish airport. These parcels will be delivered to the Palestinian people through air drops of humanitarian and relief aid to the northern Gaza Strip.

The move is part of Operation “Birds of Goodness” which is part of the Gallant Knight 3 Operations launched in November 2023 from the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

This operation, which will last for several weeks, shows the cooperation of the Emirati and Egypt to aid the people in Gaza, especially as children face critical circumstances in the Gaza Strip.

This was not the first initiative of the UAE to help people in the northern Gaza Strip. In February, the “Birds of Goodness” operation sent humanitarian and relief aid to the northern Gaza Strip through the United Arab Emirates Air force aircraft and Egyptian Air Force aircraft.

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino7 hours ago
Photo of Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino is a Junior Writer at The Filipino Times, passionate about sharing the stories of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs). She previously contributed to Magic 89.9 and various TV productions and finds fulfillment in crafting compelling narratives that shed light on the experiences of OFWs. Outside of work, Camille enjoys playing the ukulele and meeting new people to hear their stories. She believes everyone has a unique narrative worth sharing and is dedicated to capturing these stories in her writing. Reach Camille at [email protected].

Related Articles

Katie WEB 2024 04 08T220846.544

Oases in the sand: Must-visit garden cafes in Dubai

2 hours ago
francine diaz

Francine Diaz to attend ASEA in Japan

2 hours ago
araw ng kagitingan bongbong marcos fb

Marcos urges Pinoys to resist oppression in own backyard in ‘Day of Valor’ message

4 hours ago
Shaira moro fb

Shaira to re-release viral hit ‘Selos’ after reconciling with original artist Lenka

4 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button