UAE sends Eid clothing to Palestine as Eid Al-Fitr approaches

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is sending 4,000 parcels of Eid clothing to Palestine for Eid Al-Fitr.

The parcels contain clothes, children’s toys, shoes, and various products for families to spread hope and joy among the people in Palestine.

The Joint Operations Command of the Ministry of Defense announced that the Emirati aid plane carrying the parcels has arrived at Al-Arish airport. These parcels will be delivered to the Palestinian people through air drops of humanitarian and relief aid to the northern Gaza Strip.

The move is part of Operation “Birds of Goodness” which is part of the Gallant Knight 3 Operations launched in November 2023 from the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

This operation, which will last for several weeks, shows the cooperation of the Emirati and Egypt to aid the people in Gaza, especially as children face critical circumstances in the Gaza Strip.

This was not the first initiative of the UAE to help people in the northern Gaza Strip. In February, the “Birds of Goodness” operation sent humanitarian and relief aid to the northern Gaza Strip through the United Arab Emirates Air force aircraft and Egyptian Air Force aircraft.