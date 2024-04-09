Oases in the sand: Must-visit garden cafes in Dubai

From living in a tropical country to moving into the desert, we sometimes crave the lush greens and the smell of the grass around us. Dubai, despite being in the desert, has a lot of greenery to offer.

But what if we pair those greeneries with a cup of coffee? Or even a smoothie? If you’re looking for aesthetically pleasing, Instagram-worthy, or even just simply relaxing garden cafes in Dubai, then you’re on the right track.

Here are some garden cafes in Dubai you should try:

The Farm in Al Barari

The Farm isn’t just your ordinary cafe; it’s a multifunctional space suitable for a variety of occasions. Whether it’s weddings, corporate trainings, talks, you name it! The Farm is the perfect venue. It’s also an ideal spot for afternoon tea gatherings or even just ‘chismisan’ with your ‘marites’ friends.

Cafe Villa 515 in Jumeirah

Hiding in the midst of Jumeirah is the Cafe Villa 515, a hidden gem awaiting discovery. Whether you’re craving a brunch or seeking a cozy afternoon coffee session with your favorite people, this charming spot has you covered.

East West in Al Quoz

A hidden gem in Dubai, this cozy and tranquil café offers exceptional service and a delightful selection of breakfast options. Furthermore, this café features high ceilings and large windows, creating an inspiring atmosphere. The spacious layout and excellent coffee make it a wonderful discovery that you can truly enjoy.

Ivy’s Secret Garden in Jumeirah

If you’re living in Al Quoz or somewhere near, you can check out Ivy’s Secret Garden. It’s simply more than just a coffee shop. At Ivy’s Secret Garden there are also painting workshops and plant shops that customers can enjoy. Pair your smoothie with a sprinkle of your painting hobby!

Eugène Eugène in the Mall of the Emirates (MOE)

If you’re planning to go to the Mall of the Emirates soon, check out Eugene Eugene. It’s the definition of a fancy garden cafe situated inside the mall. Its accessibility makes it a good go-to spot for you! To get there, you can go by car or just easily by the Metro Red Line.

Artisan bakers at Jumeirah

Craving for a croissant? A donut? A coffee? Tea? Or you just want to hang out somewhere relaxing? At the Artisan Bakers you can do both. Grab your books, iPads, or your friends and go to Artisan Bakers now. You just probably need the breeze of the greeneries around.

Apricot Dubai

If you’re craving for European dish or snacks, then Apricot Dubai is the place for you. It’s not just simply aesthetically-pleasing but actually offers good food. Plus, you may be able to get a chance to see Burj Khalifa from afar.



Daughter and Dad Coffee

You’ll definitely enjoy the green grass that surrounds Daughter and Dad Coffee. It’s a stunning setting to grab a coffee, escape from the world, and take a moment to breathe. Plus, it’s cat-friendly!

Secret Garden

Lastly, check out this not-so secret “Secret Garden” at Dubai City Walk 2. If you’re looking for good food with an instagrammable background, then go ahead and find the Secret Garden in the heart of City Walk 2.