4 year-old boy falls to death from high-rise condo in Cebu

Courtesy of ABS-CBN

A four-year-old boy fell to his death from the 27th floor of a condominium building in Cebu City.

The Philippine National Police is now investigating the death of the kid. Initial reports showed that the boy was allegedly sleeping when his mother left him at the unit to get coffee at around 6 AM on Monday.

Mabolo Police Station chief PMaj. Romeo Caacoy told ABS-CBN News that the boy fell on the canopy of the third floor and was immediately brought by medics to the nearest hospital.

The boy was however declared dead upon arrival.

The police said they are still waiting for the CCTV of the building to look into possible foul play.

The condo owner vowed to cooperate with the investigation following the tragic incident.

“We are committed to conducting a thorough review of the incident and implementing any necessary measures to prevent similar occurrences in the future,” the building manager said.

