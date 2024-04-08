Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Public schools in PH hold distance learning amid heat, upcoming holidays

Asynchronous classes or distance learning have been implemented by the Department of Education (DepEd) in all public schools nationwide on Monday, April 8, 2024, amid the extreme heat and upcoming holidays.

In the advisory, the DepEd wrote: “To allow learners to complete pending assignments, projects, and other requirements, all public schools nationwide shall implement ASYNCHRONOUS CLASSES/DISTANCE LEARNING on Monday, 8 April 2024.”

Asynchronous learning happens when the student can do the tasks given by the teacher in their own time, place, and pace, without the direct contact of the teacher.

In a report by the Philippine News Agency, DepEd Undersecretary Michael Poa clarified that the suspension of on-site classes were not due to the high heat index in various areas of the country.

April 08 is followed by two consecutive holidays on April 09 (Araw ng Kagitingan) and April 10 (Eid al-Fitr). With that, the DepEd Undersecretary Poa urges school learners and teachers to accomplish pending tasks during those days.

“Basically, since ipit rin siya sa holidays, best time for learners to use[this] time to complete pending matters that they need to complete,” he shared to reporters in a Viber message.

Additionally, the DepEd advisory states that both teaching and non-teaching personnel need not report to schools on the specified date. Private schools, although not mandated, have the option to adopt the same approach.

 

