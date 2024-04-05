UAE charity auction raises AED 78.3 million for Mothers’ Endowment campaign

The third edition of The Most Noble Numbers, an online charity auction, raised an amount of AED 78.3 million for the Mothers’ Endowment campaign.

Organized by Abu Dhabi Police in partnership with Emirates Auction, The Most Noble Numbers showcased a collection of 555 license plates for regular vehicles in Abu Dhabi. They have an array of distinctive numbers, such as category 1’s number 80, category 16’s number 111, and category 11’s number 14.

The auction also featured a special assortment of plate numbers for motorcycles and classic cars.

Many participants of the third edition of The Most Noble Numbers online charity auction were renowned businessmen and leading philanthropists, who wanted to support the Mothers’ Endowment campaign.

The Mothers’ Endowment campaign, which was launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, allows donors to make donations in their mothers’ names to honor them. The campaign also aims to establish an amount of AED 1 billion endowment fund to support the education of millions of individuals around the world.