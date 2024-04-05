Extended holiday sa Eid: What can I do to unwind?

A one-week break is approaching as the UAE has already declared the dates for the extended holiday for Eid al-Fitr. While this is a significant time for our Muslim brothers and sisters, this can also serve as a time for us expatriates to take a break from the hustle and bustle of our busy lives.

You’re probably asking yourself what you can do during this break – it could be an adventurous one or it could be something relaxing. If you still have no idea what you want to do, then here are a few suggestions that we think you would like:

GO ON A HIKE

Exercise, in general, can be a good stress reliever. It stimulates feel-good chemical hormones in your body that help boost your mood and energy levels. So what are you waiting for? Prepare your things and plan your trip.

This activity can be done alone or this can be done with your friends. Don’t know where to start? Here are some of the hiking spots in the UAE:

Wadi Shawka

This is a beginner-friendly hiking trail located near Al Khari, Ras Al Khaimah. You can just follow along the path to get to a good spot. However, you must bring waterproof and slip-resistant shoes because there may be pools of water you might have to cross during your hike.

Hatta Sign

The HATTA sign marks the entrance to the Hajar Mountains in the northern emirate of the UAE. Accessible only on foot, it’s a 30-minute walk from the Hatta wadi hub. This is the perfect hiking spot for you if you want fast and easy. The sign also looks similar to the one in Hollywood, Los Angeles, so if you’re going to this spot, don’t forget to bring a camera.

GO TO THE BEACH

There’s no better way to unwind than to let the breeze of the coastal waves hit you and you’re just there observing the people around or you may even be swimming around. Since you’re for a whole week, why don’t you try the different beaches nearby, such as Kite Beach and The Beach opposite JBR?

If you’re from Dubai, you’ve probably heard of the Kite Beach. It is one of the most famous public beaches in Dubai. Kite Beach offers so much more than just a beach. It also has other enjoyable amenities, such as the playground for kids, a running track, and many more. Why don’t you head there to find out?

To reach Kite Beach from the Dubai Metro Red Line, follow these steps:

1. Board the Dubai Metro Red Line.

2. Alight at Mashreq Metro Station 1.

3. Proceed to the Mashreq Metro Bus Stop Landside.

4. Take Bus Line 81 to the beach.

Alternatively, if you prefer taking the bus directly:

1. Look for the closest bus stops to Kite Beach, which are Manara and Enoc 1 and 2.

2. Both bus stops are serviced by bus line 81.

3. After arriving at Manara or Enoc 1 or 2, it’s just a 5-minute walk to Kite Beach.

Another good option if you want nearby restaurants and malls would be The Beach. From shopping to watersports like parasailing and wakeboarding, there’s something for everyone at this beach. So why don’t you tag along your friends and family and spend your long holiday here?

To reach The Beach from the Dubai Red Metro Line, you have two options: