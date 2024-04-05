2 personal assistants of Quiboloy surrender to NBI

Two of the personal assistants of embattled religious leader Apollo Quiboloy have surrendered to the National Bureau of Investigation or NBI.

Jackielyn Roy and Ingrid Canada were among those included in the warrant of arrest issued against Quiboloy.

In a GMA News report, no details were provided on where the two assistants surrendered.

Roy and Canada are facing charges for alleged violation of the Special Protection of Children Against Abuse, Exploitation, and Discrimination Act.

The NBI and the Police Regional Office-Davao (PRO-11) also went to Kingdom of Jesus Christ compound in Davao City but it was KOJC administrator Norie Cardona who received the warrant order for Quiboloy.