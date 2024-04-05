Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

2 personal assistants of Quiboloy surrender to NBI

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago

Two of the personal assistants of embattled religious leader Apollo Quiboloy have surrendered to the National Bureau of Investigation or NBI.

Jackielyn Roy and Ingrid Canada were among those included in the warrant of arrest issued against Quiboloy.

In a GMA News report, no details were provided on where the two assistants surrendered.

Roy and Canada are facing charges for alleged violation of the Special Protection of Children Against Abuse, Exploitation, and Discrimination Act.

The NBI and the Police Regional Office-Davao (PRO-11) also went to Kingdom of Jesus Christ compound in Davao City but it was KOJC administrator Norie Cardona who received the warrant order for Quiboloy.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

SIM istockk

World’s most expensive sim card sold at charity auction in UAE

1 hour ago
flush istock

El Niño Task Force: Avoid frequent bidet use and toilet flushing amid water crisis

2 hours ago
WhatsApp Image 2024 04 05 at 9.34.37 AM

Don’t miss out on the ‘special offers’ from China Southern Airlines this April

6 hours ago
Katie WEB 2024 04 05T044831.778

Extended holiday sa Eid: What can I do to unwind?

6 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button